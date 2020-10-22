Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Streaming service Quibi to wind down operations six months after launch

Streaming service Quibi to wind down operations six months after launch

The announcement highlights the dominance that Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video,Disney+ and Apple TV+ hold over smaller streaming service providers,which struggle to keep up against their large content budgets and vast libraries of shows

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:48 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Los Angeles

Quibi, which is backed by $1.8 billion from Hollywood studios and other investors, was launched on April 6 when audiences were sheltering at home (REUTERS)

Streaming service Quibi said on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch.

The announcement highlights the dominance that Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+ hold over smaller streaming service providers, which struggle to keep up against their large content budgets and vast libraries of shows.

“The world has changed dramatically since Quibi launched and our standalone business model is no longer viable,” founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said in a statement.

Los Angeles based Quibi offers entertainment and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less on mobile phones, initially promoted for on-the-go viewing. The service was priced at $5 a month with advertisements, or $8 a month without them.



“Our failure was not for lack of trying; we’ve considered and exhausted every option available to us,” Chief Executive Meg Whitman and Katzenberg said in a letter to employees. They said the failure could be either because the idea itself wasn’t strong enough to justify a standalone streaming service or because of its timing.

Quibi, which is backed by $1.8 billion from Hollywood studios and other investors, was launched on April 6 when audiences were sheltering at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Popular shows on the service included “Most Dangerous Game” starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz and “Chrissy’s Court” and news and talk shows like “Around the World by BBC News” and “The Report by NBC News”.

Besides ad sales, Quibi has generated $3.3 million in subscription revenue since its launch, with revenue trending downward since July, according to analytics firm Apptopia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
Oct 22, 2020 08:59 IST
LIVE: 98,670,363 samples tested thus far for Covid-19, says ICMR
Oct 22, 2020 10:16 IST

latest news

Maharashtra: Centre’s panel issues advisory for forest staff during Chandrapur tiger capture
Oct 22, 2020 10:19 IST
For 3rd consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases in India below 7.5 lakh
Oct 22, 2020 10:17 IST
JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 22, 2020
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.