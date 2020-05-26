Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / ‘Stringent lockdown’: Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 5% in 2020-21

‘Stringent lockdown’: Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 5% in 2020-21

Fitch said it has made further cuts to world GDP forecasts in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, but the slump in global economic activity is close to reaching its trough.

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Fitch’s revised forecast for the Indian economy is substantially lower than 0.8 per cent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday forecast a 5 per cent contraction of Indian economy in the current fiscal, on account of slump in economic activities and very stringent lockdown policy.

This is substantially lower than 0.8 per cent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April.

Fitch said it has made further cuts to world GDP forecasts in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, but the slump in global economic activity is close to reaching its trough.

“The biggest forecast cut was to India where we now anticipate a 5 per cent decline in the current financial year (ending March 2021) in contrast to an earlier forecast of growth of 0.8 per cent.



“India has had a very stringent lockdown policy that has lasted a lot longer than initially expected and incoming economic activity data have been spectacularly weak,” Fitch said.

This compares to an estimated 3.9 per cent growth in the previous fiscal. Growth is, however, expected to rebound to 9.5 per cent in 2021-22.

“World GDP is now forecast to fall by 4.6 per cent in 2020 compared to a decline of 3.9 per cent predicted in our late-April GEO. This reflects downward revisions to the eurozone and the UK and, most significantly, to emerging markets (EM) excluding China,” said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4,000 get ration under PM scheme in Mohali
May 26, 2020 23:11 IST
A day after JD-U MLA booked for triple murder, his brother shot dead
May 26, 2020 23:10 IST
Caterer killed in Yerawada, 4 minors among 8 held
May 26, 2020 23:10 IST
Man bludgeoned to death in Hadapsar
May 26, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.