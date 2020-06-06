Sun begins next stage of potential Covid-19 drug trial

Sections
AQCH’s human safety study was completed and the drug was found to be safe at the recommended dose for a phase 2 study, Sun Phrama said.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:41 IST

By Neetu Chandra Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clinical trial will be conducted on 210 subjects across 12 centres in India for a duration of 10 days, the results of which are expected in October. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday said it has started phase 2 clinical trials of AQCH, a phytopharmaceutical, as a potential treatment for Covid-19.

The plant-derived drug was initially developed for dengue, but considering its broad antiviral effect in in-vitro studies, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), in April, allowed Sun Pharma to run trials for covid-19. AQCH is the first phytopharmaceutical approved for clinical trials by the DCGI.

The clinical trial will be conducted on 210 subjects across 12 centres in India for a duration of 10 days, the results of which are expected in October.

AQCH’s human safety study was completed and the drug was found to be safe at the recommended dose for a phase 2 study, Sun Phrama said.



