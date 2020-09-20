Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates state’s blockchain platform ‘Nambikkai Inaiyam’

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates state’s blockchain platform ‘Nambikkai Inaiyam’

The blockchain facility would be a single platform that can be used for developing and deploying block chain applications for all departments and public sector enterprises within the state.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Chennai

The facility would provide a secure, scalable and signature-based authentication for electronic data, machines and personal information. (HT Archive)

The Blockchain policy, unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, would benefit the public at large by ensuring that government departments connect and design efficient workflows for users in various sectors.

The platform ‘Nambikkai Inaiyam’ (Blockchain Backbone) would help establish a single trusted source that would be used to create an efficient and manipulation resilient system for government services, the IT department said in a policy note.

“The initiative will directly benefit the public of Tamil Nadu,” it said.

“The Nambikai Inaiyam is the state’s blockchain backbone. It will be a state-of-the-art blockchain platform that will allow government departments, public, start-ups, private sector to connect, transact, build secure applications and design efficient workflows upon it”, it added.



The blockchain facility would be a single platform that can be used for developing and deploying block chain applications for all departments and public sector enterprises within the state.

Some of the key features of the policy include seamless access to government services ‘anywhere, anytime’.

“It is one of the largest blockchain roll out in the country,” the government said.

The facility would provide a secure, scalable and signature-based authentication for electronic data, machines and personal information.

Enterprise-grade government to government and government to citizens products and services would be implemented using this infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the safe and ethical artificial intelligence policy also launched by the Palaniswami government aims to address the challenges faced in the use of AI technology.

The policy recommends -- six dimensional framework, transparency and audit, accountability and legal challenges, misuse protection, digital divide and data deficit among others, the note said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Mayank Agarwal hits his shots even as asking rate climbs
Sep 20, 2020 22:45 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar
Sep 20, 2020 22:42 IST

latest news

Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:45 IST
IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, overs 6-10 highlights
Sep 20, 2020 22:43 IST
Railways starts laying road on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana
Sep 20, 2020 22:43 IST
Mining official confronts driver of tractor carrying sand, almost run over
Sep 20, 2020 22:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.