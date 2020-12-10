Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Tata rejects Mistrys’ share-swap separation offer, calls it ‘nonsense’

Tata rejects Mistrys’ share-swap separation offer, calls it ‘nonsense’

The Mistry-led Shapoorji Pallonji Group had informed the court in October that it estimated its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons Pvt. -- the group’s main holding company -- to be worth more than 1.75 trillion rupees.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 16:15 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh,

Tata’s rejection of SP Group’s proposal threatens to stretch India’s biggest corporate battle in recent history. (REUTERS)

Tata Group rejected a truce offer by billionaire Pallonji Mistry’s conglomerate that suggested swapping the Mistry family’s stake for shares worth $24 billion in the listed Tata companies.

“It’s nonsense. This kind of relief cannot be granted,” Tata’s lawyer Harish Salve said during a hearing before India’s Supreme Court on Thursday. “I’m opposing it,” he said, arguing on behalf of the largest Indian conglomerate.

The Mistry-led Shapoorji Pallonji Group had informed the court in October that it estimated its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons Pvt. -- the group’s main holding company -- to be worth more than 1.75 trillion rupees ($23.7 billion). It was seeking pro-rata shares in all listed Tata entities, cash, or any marketable instrument in lieu. Tata group earlier this week pegged this valuation at $11 billion, or less than half of Mistrys’ ask.

Salve said that accepting the Mistrys’ offer could cause the issue to spill over from Tata Sons, which controls the coffee-to-cars empire, to its listed firms where the SP Group would then be holding minority stakes.

Tata’s rejection of SP Group’s proposal threatens to stretch India’s biggest corporate battle in recent history. The Mistry family announced in September its intention to sever a 70-year relationship, capping four years of bitter feud that started with a boardroom coup in 2016 at Tata Sons and led to the abrupt ouster of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Group chairman. Cyrus is the son of billionaire Mistry, 91, who controls the 155-year-old SP Group.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:11 IST
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Dec 10, 2020 15:08 IST
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Dec 10, 2020 15:30 IST
Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Dec 10, 2020 16:55 IST

latest news

Indian stocks decline amid prospect of US stimulus delay
Dec 10, 2020 17:13 IST
BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam postponed
Dec 10, 2020 17:13 IST
Kanika Kapoor among 2020’s most googled personalities
Dec 10, 2020 17:08 IST
NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Financial Services Index
Dec 10, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.