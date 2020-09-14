Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Tata Steel announces Rs 235-cr bonus payout to employees for 2019-20

Tata Steel announces Rs 235-cr bonus payout to employees for 2019-20

Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Monday between the management of Tata Steel and Tata Workers’ Union (TWU) for the payment of the annual bonus, Tata Steel said in a statement. (File photo for representation)

Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20.

A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Monday between the management of Tata Steel and Tata Workers’ Union (TWU) for the payment of the annual bonus, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The memorandum was signed by Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran and TWU President R Ravi Prasad, it said.

“Rs 235.54 crore bonus declared for accounting year 2019-20. Despite a difficult year due to Covid-19, Tata Steel honoured its 3-year commitment to ensure complete bonus payment to employees,” the company said.



Tata Steel has reported losses in the past two quarters.           

During April-June 2020-21, the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore. During the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company had posted a loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 21:17 IST
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Sep 14, 2020 19:29 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Sep 14, 2020 22:38 IST

latest news

Tata Steel announces Rs 235-cr bonus payout to employees for 2019-20
Sep 14, 2020 22:39 IST
UP RERA comes out with Performance Report 2020
Sep 14, 2020 22:36 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Sep 14, 2020 22:38 IST
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Sep 14, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.