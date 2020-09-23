Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Tax refunds worth over Rs 1.06 lakh cr issued to 30.92 lakh taxpayers till Sep 15: CBDT

Tax refunds worth over Rs 1.06 lakh cr issued to 30.92 lakh taxpayers till Sep 15: CBDT

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 31,741 crore issued to 29.17 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds worth Rs 74,729 crore to over 1.74 lakh taxpayers.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Tax department organised special camp for government employee to help file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) in this file picture from 2015. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.06 lakh crore to more than 30 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 15.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 31,741 crore issued to 29.17 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds worth Rs 74,729 crore to over 1.74 lakh taxpayers.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,06,470 crore to more than 30.92 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 15th September,2020. “Income tax refunds of Rs 31,741 crore have been issued in 29,17,169 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 74,729 crore have been issued in 1,74,633 cases,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) tweeted.

The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles and has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RajyaSabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Sep 23, 2020 15:19 IST
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 14:38 IST
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
Sep 23, 2020 14:06 IST
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Sep 23, 2020 13:48 IST

latest news

How Ayushmann Khurana’s quirky style has evolved through the years
Sep 23, 2020 15:20 IST
Mumbai to receive more rainfall in next 6 hours; NDRF teams on standby
Sep 23, 2020 15:22 IST
From free Sputnik V to Bharat Biotech’s deal: All Covid-19 vaccine updates
Sep 23, 2020 15:19 IST
RajyaSabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Sep 23, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.