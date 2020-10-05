Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / TCS jumps nearly 6% as Board to consider share buyback on October 7

TCS jumps nearly 6% as Board to consider share buyback on October 7

The stock gained 5.69 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 2,666.30 on the BSE. It zoomed 5.67 per cent to Rs 2,666.70 -- its one year high on the NSE.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

TCS had announced the mega buyback offer as part of its long-term capital allocation policy of returning excess cash to shareholders. (Abhijit Bharlekar/Mint file photo)

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday jumped nearly 6 per cent ahead of its board meet later this week to consider a share buyback proposal.

The stock gained 5.69 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 2,666.30 on the BSE.

It zoomed 5.67 per cent to Rs 2,666.70 -- its one year high on the NSE.

The company’s market valuation was at Rs 9,97,102.43 crore in morning trade on the BSE.



“...the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020,” TCS said in a regulatory filing on Sunday night.

No other details of the buyback plan were disclosed.

The board is also slated to consider its financial results for the September quarter and declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders at that meeting.

In 2018, the Mumbai-based company had undertaken a share buyback programme worth up to Rs 16,000 crore.

The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, had entailed up to 7.61 crore shares. In 2017 too, TCS had undertaken a similar share purchase programme.

TCS had announced the mega buyback offer as part of its long-term capital allocation policy of returning excess cash to shareholders.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Oct 05, 2020 12:25 IST
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 12:34 IST
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Oct 05, 2020 10:18 IST
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
Oct 05, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena reacts to AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case and all the latest news
Oct 05, 2020 12:59 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP move to go solo could prove to be a double-edged sword
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
Sonu Nigam: I don’t try to evaluate whatever is happening in the world.
Oct 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Delhi zoo generated ecosystem services worth Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20: Study
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.