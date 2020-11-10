Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / TCS set to acquire Postbank Systems

TCS set to acquire Postbank Systems

The deal value was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be complete by the year-end, subject to regulatory approvals.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 04:58 IST

By Ayushman Baruah, Livemint Bengaluru

A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd is set to acquire Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank AG.

The deal value was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be complete by the year-end, subject to regulatory approvals.

As part of the transaction, TCS will acquire 100% of the shares of Postbank Systems and its 1,500 employees will also become part of the Indian IT firm. PBS is the captive IT service provider that provides project management, application management and infrastructure support services to Deutsche Bank.

“We are pleased to deepen our long-standing partnership with Deutsche Bank, continue to help accelerate their digital transformation, and to acquire market specific capabilities in the banking domain,” said N.G. Subramaniam, chief operating officer, TCS.



Deutsche Bank is an existing customer of TCS.

The acquisition will help the Mumbai-based firm to further add to its scale in Germany and strengthen its growth outlook.

“As part of our move to one technology organisation, we are consolidating the IT platform for our retail banking brand Postbank into the Deutsche Bank platform. We are confident that TCS is the ideal owner for Postbank Systems,” said Bernd Leukert, Chief Technology, Data and Innovation Officer, Deutsche Bank.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Nov 10, 2020 01:18 IST
D-day for 58 assembly seats across 11 states
Nov 10, 2020 05:24 IST
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Nov 10, 2020 02:49 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 10, 2020 05:24 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: The joys of signage art
Nov 10, 2020 05:03 IST
TCS set to acquire Postbank Systems
Nov 10, 2020 04:58 IST
Future hid facts, claims Amazon
Nov 10, 2020 04:10 IST
Markets at fresh peak, investor wealth surges as US poll ends
Nov 10, 2020 04:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.