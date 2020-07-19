Sections
Home / Business News / Telcos, pharma companies leading recovery in Sensex

Telcos, pharma companies leading recovery in Sensex

An analysis of the weightage of companies listed in the index on March 23 and July 13 can help us understand and get a clearer picture of the sectors that have contributed to this rise.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 04:56 IST

By Vineet Sachdev, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 6, 2020. (Bloomberg)

India’s stock market benchmark, the BSE Sensex, closed at 37,020 on July 17 . The index, which crashed 38% till 23 March 2020 from its all- time high close on 14 January because of concerns over the spread of Covid-19, has rebounded significantly since. The Sensex has risen by around 41 % until July 13 from 25,981 points on March 23.

Which industries have contributed to this rebound ?

An analysis of the weightage of companies listed in the index on March 23 and July 13 can help us understand and get a clearer picture of the sectors that have contributed to this rise.

The Sensex is a value-weighted index. This means that it assigns a weight to each company in the index based on its floating market capitalisation. Floating market capitalisation for a stock in the index is calculated by multiplying the total number of shares of the company that are readily available for trading in the market with the company’s share price. Therefore companies with a larger market capitalisation have higher weightage in the index and have more influence on the index.



An HT analysis of index companies’ weightage between March 23 and July 13 shows that while companies engaged in the telecom business,information technology and the pharmaceutical industry have gained the most, banking and housing finance sector companies have suffered the most.Reliance Industries Limited has seen the biggest gain in its weightage in the current equity index composition.

With new foreign investments from around a dozen investors for around 25% stake in its telecom arm Jio, the oil-to-retail and telecom conglomerate has seen its weightage increase by over 5 percentage points in the equity index. (See Chart 1)

 

The analysis shows that 60 % of companies (18) in the index have lost their market weightage between March 23 and July 13. Housing Development Finance Corporation , ICICI Bank and State Bank of India have seen the biggest loss in their index weights as a moratorium on loan repayments, inability to take defaulting companies to the bankruptcy court. Companies engaged in important sectors like- packaged foods, construction activities and electric utilities that employ a large number of blue collar workers have seen their index weightage declines.

What does it show?

This depicts that the current Sensex rally is fuelled by a limited number of companies in the index. These companies, due to their rising prices (resulting in higher market capitalisation, and thereby higher weightage) have a greater influence on the current index momentum.

To be sure, while March 23 was the worst closing for the Sensex in the last three years, the benchmark had started declining before that and lost around 32 % since the beginning of March.

With physical movement being limited because of the spread of Covid-19, an increasing number of activities are being conducted using telecom and IT infrastructure like -- work from home, online education and so on The race for Covid medication has also increased investor interest in pharma companies.

While share prices of companies in these sectors have risen between March 2 and July 13, the falling share prices of companies in other important sectors indicates that a majority of companies in the economy are still struggling due to the demand hit caused by the Covid -19 pandemic. (See chart 2)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Back to normal by Christmas: UK Scientists dismiss Boris’ claim, says vaccine needed
Jul 19, 2020 05:35 IST
Firebrand civil rights leader John Lewis from 1960s America passes away
Jul 19, 2020 05:20 IST
Coronavirus crisis: A million infected in just 100 hours
Jul 19, 2020 05:07 IST
Shravan Shivratri: Denizens celebrate with small acts of kindness
Jul 19, 2020 04:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.