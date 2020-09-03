Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps

Sections
India has 118 apps including PUBG to exert pressure on China following a standoff in Ladakh.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Karan Manral, Hong Kong

India’s ban of PUBG has led to Tencent shares fall by 2%. (PTI)

Shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent fell more than 2% on Thursday after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the firm’s popular videogame PUBG.

The stock traded 2.2% lower at HK$533 in the afternoon, on track to snap two straight sessions of gain.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes those from Baidu and Xiaomi’s ShareSave, as India stepped up pressure on Chinese technology firms following a standoff with Beijing at the border.

