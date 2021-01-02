Sections
Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Elon Musk’s target

Elon Musk delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, which was above Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Reuters

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk had set the target at half a million. (Reuters File Photo )

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across the world’s largest economies.

Annual deliveries fell slightly shy of CEO Elon Musk’s target of half a million.

