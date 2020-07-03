Sections
Home / Business News / Tesla denies reports of firing employees who chose to stay at home

Tesla denies reports of firing employees who chose to stay at home

The automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory in Fremont reopened in May after a public spat with the local authorities over safety procedures.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 07:27 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Tesla’s protective measures meet and exceed county, state and federal guidelines, the company said. (AP)

Tesla Inc on Thursday denied media reports and said it had not fired employees who chose to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic over safety concerns at the carmaker’s California factory.

The electric carmaker said in a blog post it had waived its attendance policy for several weeks after getting approval to reopen factories and offered employees “a window of time to stay home no questions asked”.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday three Tesla workers were fired after opting to stay home from the Fremont, California, factory.

The automaker’s sole U.S. vehicle factory in Fremont reopened in May after a public spat with the local authorities over safety procedures.



Tesla’s protective measures meet and exceed county, state and federal guidelines, the company said.

New infections were rising in 37 out of 50 U.S. states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior, according to a Reuters analysis. The United States has now recorded 128,706 deaths, nearly a quarter of the known global total.

California saw positive tests climb 37% with hospitalizations up 56% over the past two weeks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura Madhyamik Result shortly at tbse.in
Jul 03, 2020 08:37 IST
Baby elephants fighting over delicious ‘twig’ is the perfect dose of cuteness to start your day. Watch
Jul 03, 2020 08:33 IST
If you love dogs, this tale about a special visitor at an Airbnb may just make your day
Jul 03, 2020 08:29 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat to review operational preparedness in Ladakh today
Jul 03, 2020 08:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.