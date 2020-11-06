Tesla unveils ‘Tesla Tequila’ for $250, product sold-out on website

Sections
The agave-based liquor, which was touted as “Teslaquila” two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company’s website

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:24 IST

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk (Reuters File Photo )

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell “Tesla Tequila” - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf.

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as “Teslaquila” two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company’s website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

Musk tweeted the idea of ‘Teslaquila’ on April Fool’s day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico’s tequila producers.

Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the “name ‘Teslaquila’ evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word.”

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington.

