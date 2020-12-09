Textile ministry plans Rs 10k-crore scheme to promote production in key sectors

The Textile Ministry is mulling a scheme estimated to cost over Rs 10,000 crore to promote the domestic production of a number of products such as sanitary pads, tampons, sweaters and jerseys.

The ministry has identified 50 key sectors, within which it aims to introduce the production linked scheme (PLI) that help boost India’s growth in sector to make it a global textile player, officials familiar with the development said. While the budget for the scheme has been approved, its contours will be shaped later this week and the final scheme will then be presented to the Cabinet.

PLI across ten different sectors, including electronics and telecommunications, was first mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November this year. Similar schemes are also likely to be introduced by the ministries to encourage domestic production as the focus on the government’s flagship scheme Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent India) continues.

The domestic textile export market in India is estimated at $140 billion in 2018-19, and is a 45 million people industry.

The textile scheme will offer three categories on which incentives will be provided, for already active players brackets of Rs 100-400 crore and over Rs 400 crore of net turn over exists. It will have a five-year gestation period. “In this case, the idea is that if the company in the first category receives a 50% incremental turn over, they will be provided with 9% seed funding from the government,” said an official. “For the second category, 7% on net incremental turn over will be disbursed.” The base year to determine the net incremental turn over will be 2019-20 and the scheme is likely to come into effect from 2022.

For new companies venturing into textile, a category called Greenfield will apply. These companies will have to make at least a Rs 500 crore investment, on which the gains would be 11% to start with.