The world's biggest pension fund is crowdsourcing advice on how to deal with low rates

The Government Pension Investment Fund, which manages $1.6 trillion in assets, put out a request for information seeking explanations as to what has caused the global zero-interest rate environment to become entrenched.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:22 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

The fund is itself one of the world’s key buyers of bonds, and as the steward of Japan’s pension system is well used to a world in which much of its portfolio sees low returns (REUTERS)

Despite grappling with low yields in its home market for decades, the world’s largest pension fund needs some help in figuring out how to deal with a potentially permanent low-return world.

The fund is itself one of the world’s key buyers of bonds, and as the steward of Japan’s pension system is well used to a world in which much of its portfolio sees low returns -- GPIF kept well over half its assets in low-yielding Japanese bonds until as recently as 2014.

As part of a search for yield to support the nation’s rapidly aging population, the GPIF this March raised its portfolio allocation of foreign bonds by 10 percentage points -- just as global yields plunged to join Japan’s almost-perpetually low-returning debt.



The GPIF suggested that experts in Modern Monetary Theory might be called upon to explain the global phenomenon, and is also seeking help on how it should estimate its bond returns in such a world.

False Dawn in Treasury Yields Seen With Fed Posing Risk

The fund also asked for thoughts on the following:

The fund adjusted its target for all four asset classes of domestic and foreign equities and debt in its once-every-five-years reallocation in March. That was just as the 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 1% for the first time in history. The portfolio change has boosted the amount of foreign bonds it holds to 40 trillion yen ($383 billion) at the end of September, the most recent period for which data is available, from 30.6 trillion yen a year earlier.

Japan, Home of Ultra-Low Rates, Has a Warning for the World

The GPIF said it may use the provided information in future operations and reviews. Those so inclined are asked to submit their suggestions by January 21.

Oh, and one more thing -- the fund won’t be paying. “No compensation will be provided for any information received,” it said in a statement.

