Thomas Cook India launches initiative to tap demand for mini vacations in Europe

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

According to Thomas Cook India, international travel remains high on the Indian consumer’s bucket list. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said it has launched an initiative -- ‘City Escapes’-- to tap the growing demand for very short vacations.

Despite the pandemic, international travel remains high on the Indian consumer’s bucket list, and Europe is a clear favourite, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

The ‘City Escapes’ was conceptualised to offer Indians bite-sized breaks in and around Europe, it added.

“Indian consumers are displaying a growing appetite for mini-cations that are convenient and flexible. Therefore, our City Escapes have been thoughtfully designed to include centrally located hotels for easy access, optional top-ups with a diversity of experiences - and at very affordable pricing,” Thomas Cook (India) Holidays, MICE, Visa - President & Country Head Rajeev Kale said.

Iconic destinations such as Istanbul, Budapest, Salzburg, Vienna, Helsinki, Krakow; millennial favourites of Prague and Zagreb, among others are included in City Escapes, Thomas Cook India said.

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) were trading at Rs 30.90 per scrip on BSE, up 4.92 per cent from its previous close.