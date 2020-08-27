Sections
Home / Business News / TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer’s resignation follows President Donald Trump’s order to ban TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells its US operations to an American company within 90 days.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:30 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Hong Kong

TikTok CEO Mayer resigned Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 amid US pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app. (AP File Photo )

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned Thursday amid US pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app, which the White House says is a security risk.

In a letter to employees, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the “political environment has sharply changed”. His resignation follows President Donald Trump’s order to ban TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells its US operations to an American company within 90 days.

“I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” he said in the letter. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.” Bytedance is currently in talks with Microsoft for the US firm to buy TikTok’s US operations.

Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok as CEO in May.



TikTok thanked Mayer.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,” the company said in a statement.

ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video service popular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin service, Douyin, is available for Chinese users.

TikTok gained immense popularity via its fun, goofy videos and ease of use, and has hundreds of millions of users globally.

But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about potential censorship of videos, including those critical of the Chinese government, and the risk Beijing may access user data.

Earlier this month, Trump ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat as the US heightens scrutiny of Chinese technology companies, citing concerns that they may pose a threat to national security.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Djokovic advances, defending W&S Open champ Medvedev ousted
Aug 27, 2020 15:23 IST
Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Aug 27, 2020 15:21 IST
Pearls are a man’s best friend
Aug 27, 2020 15:20 IST
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon: Yediyurappa
Aug 27, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.