Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Tips Industries, Facebook ink global licensing deal

Tips Industries, Facebook ink global licensing deal

Tips Industries chairman and managing director Kumar Taurani said the deal with Facebook will allow millions of Facebook and Instagram users across the world to add Tips’ music to their stories and videos.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

With the move, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to add Tips’ music catalogue to their posts and stories, the statement added. (AP file photo)

Music record label Tips Industries on Monday announced a global deal with social media giant Facebook to license its music for videos and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.

“It has been a big and significant year for Tips music, as the company signs another global deal with the biggest social media platform in the world Facebook to license its music for videos and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram,” Tips Industries said in a statement.

With the move, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to add Tips’ music catalogue to their posts and stories, the statement added.

Tips Industries chairman and managing director Kumar Taurani said the deal with Facebook will allow millions of Facebook and Instagram users across the world to add Tips’ music to their stories and videos.

Manish Chopra, Director & Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said “we are committed to building an ecosystem that enables music video experiences, as it spurs connection and expression on Facebook and Instagram. We continue to grow our music library and this partnership with TIPS Music strengthens our music offering by bringing the very best of the 90s.” Earlier this year, Saregama India Ltd had announced a global deal with Facebook Inc to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
by Shishir Gupta
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders remain closed, police suggest alternative routes
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

PMC Bank scam: After ED summons Varsha Raut, Shiv Sena shows support
by Naresh Kamath
Bowlers put New Zealand in control of first test against Pakistan
by Reuters
‘Took urbanisation as opportunity’: PM on India’s first driverless Metro
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.