Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Top 10 states and region-wise position holders in ease of doing business ranking 2019

Top 10 states and region-wise position holders in ease of doing business ranking 2019

Andhra Pradesh retained the top spot in the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings, while Uttar Pradesh and Telangana bagged the second and third positions...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:17 IST

By hinudstantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media via video conference in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at National Media Centre in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Andhra Pradesh retained the top spot in the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings, while Uttar Pradesh and Telangana bagged the second and third positions respectively.

The ranks were announced by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) during a virtual event chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Union minister of commerce Piyush Goyal and civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.

“The Business Reform Action Plan 2019 released by the Centre contains a list of 80 reforms (187 reform action points) to be implemented by 19 State departments. Andhra Pradesh has achieved 100 percent compliance to the 187 reform action points by DPIIT-World Bank as a part of BRAP 2019,” Piyush Goyal said.

Here are the top 10 states in ease of doing business ranking 2019:



• Andhra Pradesh



• Uttar Pradesh

• Telangana

• Madhya Pradesh

• Jharkhand

• Chhattisgarh

• Himachal Pradesh,

• Rajasthan

• West Bengal

• Gujarat

These states are position holders in their respective regions:

• North India - Uttar Pradesh

• South India- Andhra Pradesh

• East India- West Bengal

• West India- Madhya Pradesh

• North East India- Assam

• Union Territories- Delhi

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
Sep 05, 2020 18:35 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:09 IST
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Sep 05, 2020 19:26 IST

latest news

President confers National Award to Faridkot teacher through virtual ceremony
Sep 05, 2020 19:30 IST
Himansh on stigmas around Covid: Don’t nurture misconceptions
Sep 05, 2020 19:29 IST
UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 declared, Sitapur student bags 1st rank
Sep 05, 2020 19:27 IST
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Sep 05, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.