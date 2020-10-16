Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Top World Bank economist says financial crisis could emerge from pandemic

Top World Bank economist says financial crisis could emerge from pandemic

Top World Bank Economist speaks out after the world’s richest nations agreed to renew a debt relief initiative for the poorest through at least the first half of 2021, falling short of the World Bank’s call for a full-year extension.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:21 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

According to World Bank data China is owed almost 60% of the money that the world’s poorest nations are due to repay this year (REUTERS)

World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart said the coronavirus pandemic is turning into a major economic crisis and warned of the possibility of a financial crisis emerging.

“This did not start as a financial crisis but it is morphing into a major economic crisis, with very serious financial consequences,” Reinhart said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “There’s a long road ahead.”

Reinhart, who took her new role in June, is best known for her work with then Harvard colleague Kenneth Rogoff on the last financial crisis in their 2009 book “This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly.” It made the pair the go-to resource on the history of government defaults, recessions, bank runs, currency sell-offs, and inflationary spikes.

Asked whether Central Banks buying bonds to keep yields low is ultimately a zero-sum game when everyone’s doing it, Reinhart said, “This is a war. During wars governments finance their war expenditures however they can and right now there are dire needs.”



“The scenario we are in is not a sustainable one,” she added.

Reinhart spoke after the world’s richest nations agreed to renew a debt relief initiative for the poorest through at least the first half of 2021, falling short of the World Bank’s call for a full-year extension.

China is owed almost 60% of the money that the world’s poorest nations are due to repay this year, according to World Bank data. It has made many loans to developing countries with terms that aren’t transparent and at higher interest rates than the nations can afford, the bank’s president said in August.

Asked about China not participating in the debt suspension relief, Reinhart said the nation was in fact involved, just “less than fully.”

The China Development Bank, a major lender, hasn’t joined the effort, nor have private sector creditors, she said. “Full participation is something we should strive for but unfortunately haven’t yet seen.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Oct 16, 2020 09:39 IST
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Oct 16, 2020 13:24 IST
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Oct 16, 2020 11:58 IST

latest news

Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 152,460; 713 deaths in a day
Oct 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Financial crisis could emerge from pandemic, says Chief Economist
Oct 16, 2020 13:21 IST
All schools to reopen in Sikkim from October 19: Official
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
Bihar COMFED Recruitment 2020: Apply for 142 assistant vacancies
Oct 16, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.