Travel curbs hit Indigo, company posts record quarterly loss

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:52 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Bengaluru

IndiGo reported its biggest quarterly loss on Thursday as travel curbs still in place to control the spread of the coronavirus hammered the aviation industry (Bloomberg)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, reported its biggest quarterly loss on Thursday as travel curbs still in place to control the spread of the coronavirus hammered the aviation industry.

The company logged a net loss of 11.95 billion rupees ($161.61 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 10.66 billion rupees last year.

Revenue from operations plunged 66% to 27.41 billion rupees,said the airline operator

