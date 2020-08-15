Sections
Home / Business News / Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in US TikTok operations within 90 days

Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in US TikTok operations within 90 days

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” the United States President said in the order.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:29 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

TikTok has come under fire from US lawmakers over national security concerns surrounding data collection. (Reuters file photo)

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok’s operations in the United States within 90 days.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump said in the order.

The move adds to pressure for ByteDance to divest TikTok, and legally buttresses the Trump administration’s crackdown on the Chinese-owned social media app.

​ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request to comment.



TikTok has come under fire from US lawmakers over national security concerns surrounding data collection. Last week, Trump issued an executive order that would ban US transactions with ByteDance and with Tencent Holdings Ltd’s WeChat in 45 days, escalating a confrontation with Beijing over the future of the global tech industry.

Trump has said he would support an effort by Microsoft Corp. to buy TikTok’s American operations if the US government got a “substantial portion” of the proceeds, but has also said there are other interested potential buyers. Trump nevertheless said he will ban the popular app on Sept. 15, though some Republicans have raised concerns about potential political fallout.

The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to purge what it deems “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks.

Asked on Friday if he was concerns that the sweeping bans on transactions with WeChat could prevent Apple Inc from selling iPhones in China, Trump did not express worry.

“I do what’s good in terms of the security of our country,” he told reporters.

A group of major US companies including Apple this week raised concerns about the potential negative implications on US firms from the TikTok and WeChat orders.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE Mains 2020 admit card release date: Here’s when to expect
Aug 15, 2020 09:21 IST
On 74th I-Day, take pledge to fulfill PM’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Shah
Aug 15, 2020 09:17 IST
Bayern debacle was Barcelona’s worst defeat in almost 80 years
Aug 15, 2020 09:18 IST
Ex-worker to pay Tesla $25,000 in attorneys’ fees. Here’s why
Aug 15, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.