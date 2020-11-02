Sections
TVS Motor Company sales in October 2020 grows by 22 percent

Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19 per cent registering 301,380 units in October 2020 as against 252,684 units in October 2019.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 14:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 per cent recording 382,121 units in October 2020 as against 308,161 units in October 2019. (ANI)

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 22 per cent registering 394,724 units in October 2020 as against 323,368 units in the month of October 2019.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 per cent recording 382,121 units in October 2020 as against 308,161 units in October 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19 per cent registering 301,380 units in October 2020 as against 252,684 units in October 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 38 per cent recording 173,263 units in October 2020 as against 125,660 units in October 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 5 per cent registering 127,138 units in October 2020 as against 121,437 units in October 2019.

Exports

The Company’s total exports grew by 33 per cent registering 92,520 units in the month of October 2020 as against 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46 per cent with 80,741 units in October 2020 as against 55,477 units in October 2019.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in October 2019.

