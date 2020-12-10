UAE says vaccine made in China is 86% effective

A medical worker wearing a protective suit and face mask works at the Biogenix Laboratories, which performs COVID-19 detection tests in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registered a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86% effective according to analysis of third-phase trials.

The health ministry “has announced the official registration” of the vaccine, state news agency WAM said. The vaccine has been undergoing third-phase trials in the Emirates since July, and it was approved for emergency use for health care workers in September.

Health Canada gives nod to Pfizer-BioNTech shot

Canadian health authorities on Wednesday approved a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the inoculation programme could commence as early as next week.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month followed by 4 million more.

Early recipients of the shots will include health care workers and residents of long term care homes, considered most at risk.

UK looking into 2 cases of allergy to Pfizer vaccine

Those with a history of allergic reaction should not take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, UK health officials said on Wednesday, after two persons who received it on Tuesday as part of a mass vaccination campaign showed strong adverse reaction.

“We’re looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,’’ Dr June Raine, head of the UK’s medical regulatory agency told a Parliamentary committee.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”

The new advice is that people with a significant history of allergy to vaccines and drugs should not have the vaccine,

she said. A health official’s warning that anyone getting vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine should give up alcohol for almost two months has caused a backlash among some Russians who call the request unreasonable.