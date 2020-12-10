Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / UAE says vaccine made in China is 86% effective

UAE says vaccine made in China is 86% effective

Canada second nation to approve Pfizer jab; Two cases of allergy to the vaccine in UK.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:35 IST

By HT Correspondents, New Delhi

A medical worker wearing a protective suit and face mask works at the Biogenix Laboratories, which performs COVID-19 detection tests in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registered a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86% effective according to analysis of third-phase trials.

The health ministry “has announced the official registration” of the vaccine, state news agency WAM said. The vaccine has been undergoing third-phase trials in the Emirates since July, and it was approved for emergency use for health care workers in September.

Health Canada gives nod to Pfizer-BioNTech shot

Canadian health authorities on Wednesday approved a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the inoculation programme could commence as early as next week.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month followed by 4 million more.



Early recipients of the shots will include health care workers and residents of long term care homes, considered most at risk.

UK looking into 2 cases of allergy to Pfizer vaccine

Those with a history of allergic reaction should not take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, UK health officials said on Wednesday, after two persons who received it on Tuesday as part of a mass vaccination campaign showed strong adverse reaction.

“We’re looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,’’ Dr June Raine, head of the UK’s medical regulatory agency told a Parliamentary committee.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”

The new advice is that people with a significant history of allergy to vaccines and drugs should not have the vaccine,
she said. A health official’s warning that anyone getting vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine should give up alcohol for almost two months has caused a backlash among some Russians who call the request unreasonable.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 23:59 IST
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Dec 10, 2020 00:14 IST
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Dec 10, 2020 00:38 IST
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Dec 10, 2020 01:12 IST

latest news

Daughter uses social media to find 92-year-old dad’s lost college jacket
Dec 10, 2020 01:38 IST
Steep water tariff in GMADA areas of Mohali is key issue for MC polls
Dec 10, 2020 01:31 IST
UAE says vaccine made in China is 86% effective
Dec 10, 2020 01:35 IST
Robber found shot dead in Mohali hours after armed loot bid in Chandigarh
Dec 10, 2020 01:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.