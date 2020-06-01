Sections
Home / Business News / Uday Kotak to sell 2.8% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak to sell 2.8% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

As per the term sheet, the deal would be worth Rs 6,800 crore at the lower end of the price band.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the fourth largest private sector lender in the country. (Bloomberg File Photo )

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak, who had a long run-in with the Reserve Bank over his excess personal holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank, will sell 2.8% stake in the lender for at least Rs 6,800 crore.

The move would bring the curtains down on a long standoff between the regulator and the bank over the issue, which saw Kotak dragging the RBI to the Bombay High Court in December 2018, and the case is still pending.

“The stake dilution will be done through a block deal and will be completed shortly at a price band of Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240 a share,” a person familiar with the development told PTI.

As per the term sheet, the deal would be worth Rs 6,800 crore at the lower end of the price band.



Currently, Kotak and his family holds 28.8 per cent stake in the bank as against the RBI mandate of 26 per cent.

Kotak, the richest banker in Asia, is the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, which is the fourth largest private sector lender in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Deccan Queen chugs into 91st year of its reign under lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Next to open up: Mandai, gardens; 1,415 cases from non-containment zones prompt new containment map
Jun 01, 2020 21:29 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Maximum temperature dips in Pune as rains lash city
Jun 01, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.