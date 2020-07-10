Sections
Home / Business News / UK economy to slump over 10%, debts to surge, says Moody’s

UK economy to slump over 10%, debts to surge, says Moody’s

“The UK’s public debt ratio will likely rise by 24 percentage points of GDP or more relative to 2019 levels,” a group of Moody’s top analysts wrote in a note.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:55 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

Moody’s said the UK government’s latest stimulus package, announced this week, would aid a gradual economic recovery but add further pressure to the UK’s fiscal position. (Bloomberg file photo)

Britain will suffer the sharpest peak-to-trough economic slump of any major economy this year, rating agency Moody’s warned on Friday, while its debts as a share of GDP will surge by 24 percentage points.

Moody’s said the UK government’s latest stimulus package, announced this week, would aid a gradual economic recovery but add further pressure to the UK’s fiscal position.

“The UK’s public debt ratio will likely rise by 24 percentage points of GDP or more relative to 2019 levels,” a group of Moody’s top analysts wrote in a note.

“We forecast a contraction of 10.1% in the UK’s GDP for this year, but expect a gradual subsequent recovery on the back of the easing in lockdown measures, with growth rebounding to 7.1% next year”.



Moody’s rates Britain Aa2 with a negative outlook.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka poses on the beach in new photoshoot, Virat is at a loss for words
Jul 10, 2020 17:15 IST
Shweta shares cryptic post after Abhinav claims she separated him from son
Jul 10, 2020 17:10 IST
US aerospace major Boeing completes delivery of 37 military helicopters to India
Jul 10, 2020 17:17 IST
How Delhi managed to curb its Covid-19 spike: All you need to know
Jul 10, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.