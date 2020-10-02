Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / UK, EU chiefs to discus Brexit, free trade talks Saturday

UK, EU chiefs to discus Brexit, free trade talks Saturday

The UK announcement came as both sides were winding up another weeklong session of detailed negotiations on a rudimentary free trade agreement that should come in force once a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:24 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

Both sides have acknowledged that time is running out if they are to achieve an agreement before the current Brexit transition period comes to an end at the end of the year. (Reuters file photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to speak to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to “take stock” of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to “discuss next steps,” a British government spokesman said.

The UK announcement came as both sides were winding up another weeklong session of detailed negotiations on a rudimentary free trade agreement that should come in force once a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31.

Little progress has been made on such a deal sine the UK left the bloc at the end of January.

Both sides have acknowledged that time is running out if they are to achieve an agreement before the current Brexit transition period comes to an end at the end of the year.

Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there is no agreement by the time of the next EU summit on October 15. The EU sees a deadline at the end of the month, allowing for two months to get any deal through legislative approval.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Oct 02, 2020 14:25 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
Oct 02, 2020 12:37 IST
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
Oct 02, 2020 14:37 IST

latest news

Demand for high-security registration plates hots up: All you need to know about HSRP
Oct 02, 2020 14:47 IST
Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh hospitalised after breathing troubles
Oct 02, 2020 14:42 IST
Covid-19 vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, experts say
Oct 02, 2020 14:39 IST
Maharashtra forms committee to implement syllabus and teaching plan in Marathi in all schools
Oct 02, 2020 14:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.