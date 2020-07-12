Sections
Home / Business News / UK examining infrastructure to smooth flow of EU trade: Cabinet secy Michael Gove

UK examining infrastructure to smooth flow of EU trade: Cabinet secy Michael Gove

He said the British government would be saying more about the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland later this month.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:25 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove. (Reuters file photo)

Britain is looking at developing infrastructure in south-east England to stop the major freight crossing to France becoming blocked when the transition deal with the European Union expires at the end of the year, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said.

“There will be specific pieces of infrastructure that we put in place in order to smooth the flow of traffic,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

He said the British government would be saying more about the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland later this month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Absolutely outstanding’: Chopra picks India’s best fielder of all-time
Jul 12, 2020 16:30 IST
Covid impact: Restaurateur, auto driver turn vegetable vendors
Jul 12, 2020 16:29 IST
Did resistance to lockdown being pushed by other IAS officials and politicians cost Gaikwad his job as civic chief?
Jul 12, 2020 16:28 IST
Girl whose cremation was stopped at Balongi on Sat died by suicide: Police
Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.