Sections
Home / Business News / UK-linked tax havens to reveal ownership details

UK-linked tax havens to reveal ownership details

The government has been campaigning to make such registers a global norm by 2023. “This information improves the ability of law enforcers to detect money laundering and financial crime,” officials said.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 02:00 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Parliament, London on July 15, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Eight of the UK’s overseas territories have made a commitment to allow public access to their registers that show who owns companies in their jurisdictions as part of a move to tackle illicit money, the Boris Johnson government said on Wednesday.

The eight territories are: Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands and St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The government said it expects access to the registers by 2023.

Welcoming the commitment, the government said it is hopeful the only remaining permanently inhabited territory not to make an announcement, the British Virgin Islands, will make a similar commitment soon. The territories have their own governments that allow them to decide on issues such as tax and registering companies ultimately owned by foreign nationals and whether to make the ownership registers public or not. The government has been campaigning to make such registers a global norm by 2023. “This information improves the ability of law enforcers to detect money laundering and financial crime,” officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Jul 16, 2020 02:48 IST
Rohtak’s Ajay beats all odds to score 98.6% marks in CBSE Class 10 exams
Jul 16, 2020 02:40 IST
Dalit couple consumes poison after land taken away, beating by police
Jul 16, 2020 02:36 IST
Abducted Kashmir BJP leader returns home same day
Jul 16, 2020 02:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.