Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / UK PM Boris Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade

UK PM Boris Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade

“All this bill does actually is devolve power back from Brussels to Edinburgh,” he said in response to a question from the Westminster leader of the Scottish nationalists.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

“What this bill does is it protects jobs, it protects growth, it protects trade in the United Kingdom and that is the most important thing”, Johnson said. (Reuters Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the controversial internal market bill, which sets out technical details for post-Brexit trade between the constituent parts of the United Kingdom, aimed to protect jobs across the whole of the country.

“All this bill does actually is devolve power back from Brussels to Edinburgh,” he said in response to a question from the Westminster leader of the Scottish nationalists.

Also read: Currency, rates traders see a glimmer of hope in Brexit talks

“What this bill does is it protects jobs, it protects growth, it protects trade in the United Kingdom and that is the most important thing.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws
Sep 30, 2020 18:00 IST
‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome verdict in Babri case
Sep 30, 2020 17:55 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

UK PM Boris Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade
Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST
New demand in engineering sectors promise exciting careers to students
Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gang rape victim’s family via video link
Sep 30, 2020 18:30 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow excluded from Test contract by ECB
Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.