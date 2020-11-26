Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / UK PM Johnson appoints business consultant as new chief of staff

UK PM Johnson appoints business consultant as new chief of staff

Johnson is reshaping his senior team of advisers following the dramatic departure of Dominic Cummings earlier this month. Cummings was seen as the driving force behind Johnson’s strategy on Brexit and most other policies, and his exit has been billed as a chance for a ‘reset’ for the British leader.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:00 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

“The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff,” a statement from Johnson’s office said. He will begin work in Downing Street on Dec. 7 and officially take up the Chief of Staff role on Jan. 1 (via Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.

Johnson is reshaping his senior team of advisers following the dramatic departure of Dominic Cummings earlier this month. Cummings was seen as the driving force behind Johnson’s strategy on Brexit and most other policies, and his exit has been billed as a chance for a ‘reset’ for the British leader.

“The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff,” a statement from Johnson’s office said. He will begin work in Downing Street on Dec. 7 and officially take up the Chief of Staff role on Jan. 1

Rosenfield joins from Hakluyt, a strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, where he has been global head of corporate clients and head of the UK business since 2016, the government said.

He previously worked at Bank of America as a managing director of investment banking, and spent over a decade working in the finance ministry where he served as a senior aide to former finance ministers Alistair Darling and George Osborne.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
Nov 26, 2020 20:56 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Nov 26, 2020 19:18 IST
Tighter corporate governance to lead to better performance: SBI chairman
Nov 26, 2020 21:07 IST

latest news

Principal of Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, gets global stroke services award
Nov 26, 2020 22:02 IST
UK PM Johnson appoints business consultant as new chief of staff
Nov 26, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Rajasthan man buys, worships banned notes to improve luck on tantric’s advice’: Police
Nov 26, 2020 21:53 IST
All set for first Kolkata derby in ISL
Nov 26, 2020 21:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.