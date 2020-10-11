Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / UK’s Labour to look at alternative financial package, says Lisa Nandy

UK’s Labour to look at alternative financial package, says Lisa Nandy

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will look into presenting alternative support packages for those areas facing tightened restrictions rather than voting down government coronavirus measures, its foreign policy spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, London

Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan (Reuters file photo)

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will look into presenting alternative support packages for those areas facing tightened restrictions rather than voting down government coronavirus measures, its foreign policy spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Labour could vote against the Conservative government’s measures to control the coronavirus but fears that would further hurt places in northern England where Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly, Lisa Nandy told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Instead, Nandy said, Labour would look at presenting an alternative financial package for those affected by any new restrictions, criticising the government’s measures as offering too little.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
PM Modi, Nitish Kumar changed political course in Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at election rally in Gaya
Oct 11, 2020 16:18 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
Oct 11, 2020 16:15 IST

latest news

In GST Council’s meet tomorrow, compensation issue on agenda once again
Oct 11, 2020 16:18 IST
Hold protests but follow Covid-19 regulations, say Pune residents
Oct 11, 2020 16:17 IST
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Oct 11, 2020 16:17 IST
Centre awaits recommendation for 4 Supreme Court vacancies; 3 HCs without regular chief justices
Oct 11, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.