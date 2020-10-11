UK’s Labour to look at alternative financial package, says Lisa Nandy

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will look into presenting alternative support packages for those areas facing tightened restrictions rather than voting down government coronavirus measures, its foreign policy spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Labour could vote against the Conservative government’s measures to control the coronavirus but fears that would further hurt places in northern England where Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly, Lisa Nandy told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Instead, Nandy said, Labour would look at presenting an alternative financial package for those affected by any new restrictions, criticising the government’s measures as offering too little.