Unilever to place HQ in UK, ending Anglo-Dutch structure

The group behind household names like Dove and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream stressed that its presence in both countries would remain unchanged.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:40 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

Unilever will have its primary stock market listing in London. (Reuters file photo)

Consumer goods giant Unilever says it will end its Anglo-Dutch corporate structure and be based in London, backing away from a proposal two years ago to move to the Netherlands.

Unilever had been forced to change previous plans to switch its headquarters from London to Rotterdam in 2018 amid anger from shareholders. The former CEO Paul Polman, and previous chairman, Marijn Dekkers, both quit soon after.

Unilever will have its primary stock market listing in London.



