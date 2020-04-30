Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Union Minister Javadekar meets auto industry heads to discuss rebooting of industry

Union Minister Javadekar meets auto industry heads to discuss rebooting of industry

Javadekar further said that the captains of the industry also praised the way the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dealt with the challenge of Covid-19.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:27 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Union minister Javdekar during the Covid-19 meet with auto-industry heads. (@PrakashJavdekar/Twitter)

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar on Thursday held a meeting with the auto industry leaders where they suggested ways to restart the industry after the Covid-19 lockdown gets over.

“All the auto industry captains were present in a meeting via video conferencing. The auto sector is a mass employer and contributes the maximum GST amongst all sectors. This industry has a significant contribution to the GDP of the country. Last year, the industry suffered because of a planned migration from BS-IV to BS-VI compliant vehicles. This was one change which made the customers postpone their purchases,” Javadekar told media persons after the meeting.

“Overall, there were many discussions and demands of GST cuts, employment support, retail chain support, supplier support, liquidity support. The captains of the auto industry also suggested a few important steps for battling the Covid-19 challenge like batch testing of employees before joining, social distancing, etc,” he added.

Javadekar further said that the captains of the industry also praised the way the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dealt with the challenge of Covid-19.



The representatives of the auto industry who attended the meeting were Rajan Wadhera, President of SIAM and President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Kenichi Ayukawa, Vice President, SIAM and MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Pawan Goenka, Former President, SIAM and MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Pawan Munjal, Chairman and MD, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Mumbra’s Kalsekar Hospital will admit Covid patients
Apr 30, 2020 18:35 IST
Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 18:31 IST
Season’s first cyclonic storm may form over Arabian Sea in couple of days: IMD
Apr 30, 2020 18:37 IST
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Apr 30, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.