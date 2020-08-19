Sections
Home / Business News / United States suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

United States suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

“The Chinese Communist Party chose to crush the freedoms and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:35 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

The State Department cited Beijing’s violation of its pledge for Hong Kong to retain broad autonomy for 50 years after its 1997 reversion to Chinese rule. (Reuters file photo)

The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions, the latest in a series of US moves in response to China’s imposition of strict national security laws over the former British territory.

“The Chinese Communist Party chose to crush the freedoms and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

The State Department cited Beijing’s violation of its pledge for Hong Kong to retain broad autonomy for 50 years after its 1997 reversion to Chinese rule.

President Donald Trump already had determined that Hong Kong was no longer eligible for the continued preferential treatment it enjoyed from the US. The three agreements cover the surrender of fugitives, transfer and convicted prisoners and reciprocal tax exemptions on income from international shipping.



“These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose the National Security Law, which has crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

She said Hong Kong authorities had been notified earlier Wednesday of the decisions that were the result the Chinese Communist Party’s “drastic steps to erode the high degree of autonomy that Beijing itself promised” to Hong Kong.

It was not immediately clear which of the agreements had been suspended and which had been formally ended, although other Western nations that have taken similar actions have suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

The administration has already acted to end special trade and commercial privileges that Hong Kong had enjoyed and has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials, including Hong Kong’s pro-China leader Carrie Lam, involved in enforcing the new security law.

Beijing had promised Hong Kong 50 years of a “one-country, two-systems” arrangement granting the city its own customs territory and legal system after the 1997 handover. They were underpinned by Western-style civil liberties, such as the right to public dissent, that are rarely allowed on the Chinese mainland and are now strictly limited in Hong Kong.

“President Trump has made clear that the United States will, therefore, treat Hong Kong as ‘one country, one system’ and take action against individuals who have crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong,” Ortagus said in the statement.

Wednesday’s actions are the latest in a string of actions the administration has taken targeting China as tensions between the two nations rise over trade, technology, Taiwan, Tibet, the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic. The impact of the tensions has been felt in the tit for tat closures of diplomatic missions as well as visa restrictions on students and journalists.

The latest US steps also come as Trump assigns full blame to Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak in the US, deflecting criticism of his own handling of the pandemic that threatens his re-election.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Councillor Tweets Punjab PWD minister over water accumulation in Ludhiana’s southern bypass underpass
Aug 19, 2020 23:32 IST
Markanda river in spate, water enters Kurukshetra villages
Aug 19, 2020 23:29 IST
BA 1 cut off at Govt College Ludhiana (east) rises by 9.3%
Aug 19, 2020 23:27 IST
Huge fire at power substation in Noida’s Sector 148, none hurt
Aug 19, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.