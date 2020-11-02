Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / UPI payments grow 80% in a year with over 2 billion payments: NITI Aayog CEO

UPI payments grow 80% in a year with over 2 billion payments: NITI Aayog CEO

As per Kant, the transaction volume has grown 80 per cent in a year’s time as there were 1.14 billion payments made through UPI in October last year.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:37 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

The peak in digital mode of payments by users has come amid the coronavirus phase, as also the festive season began in the country. (Hindustan Times)

The number of transactions made through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) crossed the 2-billion mark in October 2020, said NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on Monday.

As per Kant, the transaction volume has grown 80 per cent in a year’s time as there were 1.14 billion payments made through UPI in October last year.

The transaction value has also doubled in this time frame.

“Amazing! UPI crossed the 2-billion transaction mark in October 2020. The UPI volume has grown 80 per cent from 1.14 billion transactions in October 2019 to 2.07 billion transactions last month. The transaction value has jumped 101 per cent from Rs 1,91,359.94 crore to Rs 3,86,106.74 crore,” Kant tweeted.

The peak in digital mode of payments by users has come amid the coronavirus phase, as also the festive season began in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Nov 02, 2020 13:53 IST
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Nov 02, 2020 13:49 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
Nov 02, 2020 14:14 IST
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
Nov 02, 2020 14:15 IST

latest news

MPL new apparel sponsor of Indian cricket team
Nov 02, 2020 14:14 IST
Supreme Court refuses to extend security of former judge who pronounced Babri verdict
Nov 02, 2020 14:12 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
Nov 02, 2020 14:14 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, IP University, others on plea challenging exams in physical mode
Nov 02, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.