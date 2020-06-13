Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / US eases criminal record provision in coronavirus business loan program

US eases criminal record provision in coronavirus business loan program

However, the prohibition threshold for business owners with felonies involving fraud, bribery, embezzlement and similar offenses remains five years, the US Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration said.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 06:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

The Treasury Department and the SBA said the decision was made in the interest of criminal justice reform. (AP File Photo )

Federal authorities administering business payroll loans as part of US coronavirus relief efforts on Friday eased rules prohibiting lending to business owners with criminal records, allowing some with no convictions in the past year to access funds.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The US Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration said the look-back period for non-financial felony convictions has been reduced to one year from five years. The prohibition threshold for business owners with felonies involving fraud, bribery, embezzlement and similar offenses remains five years, they said.

The change goes further than what US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had suggested on Wednesday. He said the period for considering felony records would be reduced to three years.

The Paycheck Protection Program, part of a historic fiscal package worth nearly $3 trillion passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, offers businesses loans that can be partially forgiven if used for employee wages.



The Treasury Department and the SBA said the decision was made in the interest of criminal justice reform.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will closed-door sport drive fans away?
Jun 13, 2020 08:00 IST
Protests and a violent arrest reveal Canada’s racial cracks
Jun 13, 2020 07:59 IST
Peon’s daughter takes over Kangra SDM office for a day
Jun 13, 2020 07:57 IST
‘Final gift’: Widow of Chinese Covid-19 whistleblower doctor gives birth
Jun 13, 2020 07:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.