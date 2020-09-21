Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / US index futures slump as mood sours with rising Covid-19 cases

US index futures slump as mood sours with rising Covid-19 cases

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress from Tuesday to Thursday to discuss pandemic relief efforts. Investors are watching central bankers and policymakers to find clues over additional fiscal stimulus.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:27 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

US Treasuries advanced across tenors, led by 30-year bonds, which saw their yield drop four basis points 1.41%. (AP File Photo)

US equity index futures tumble as rising coronavirus cases rekindle concerns over new restrictions and lockdowns, hitting global stocks.

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 Index drop 1.3%, pointing to a fourth straight daily decline for the gauge. Contracts on the Dow Jones Index and Nasdaq 100 trade 1.4% and 1% lower, respectively.

US Treasuries advanced across tenors, led by 30-year bonds, which saw their yield drop four basis points 1.41%

US deaths related to Covid-19 are nearing 200,000 and the nation’s new cases rose in line with a one-week average. At least one more cycle of the virus is expected in the fall and winter, the US’s former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress from Tuesday to Thursday to discuss pandemic relief efforts. Investors are watching central bankers and policymakers to find clues over additional fiscal stimulus.

In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 Index dropped 1.9% amid growing speculation that London might be heading for a second lockdown. UK chief medical officer Chris Whitty is set to warn on Monday that the UK is at a “critical point” and Germany’s health minister said the trend of cases in Europe is “worrying.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Sep 21, 2020 14:43 IST
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
Sep 21, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
76% of India’s new Covid-19 cases come from 10 states and Union territories
Sep 21, 2020 15:49 IST
SRH vs RCB: Five things to watch out for
Sep 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.