Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / US stocks drop lowest in two weeks amid stimulus worries

US stocks drop lowest in two weeks amid stimulus worries

Data showed key parts of the American economy are slowing two weeks ahead of the vote, while Federal Reserve officials warn the growth will slow without additional federal spending.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 02:25 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. (Reuters)

US stocks fell to the lowest in almost two weeks as Congress remained apart on a fresh government spending deal, denting hopes for a breakthrough before the election. Treasuries slipped with the dollar.

The S&P 500 Index fell more than 1.5% as opposition to a sizable aid package hardened in the Republican-controlled Senate and House Speaker told her caucus negotiators are still trying to reach a deal. Data showed key parts of the American economy are slowing two weeks ahead of the vote, while Federal Reserve officials warn the growth will slow without additional federal spending.

Futures had advanced overnight on signs of progress toward a deal and the latest data from China showing its economy continues to rebound. The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 0.76% and the dollar weakened versus major peers.

“As the hope for stimulus before the election fades, the market kind of fades with it,” said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management. “The market was pricing in some kind of stimulus and without it there’s disappointment.”

In Europe, stock slumped while the pound jumped by the most since August as British officials signalled they were ready to water down controversial lawbreaking Brexit legislation, a move which could reopen talks with the European Union over future trading relationships.

Elsewhere, oil droped before an OPEC+ meeting to assess the state of the market as demand comes under pressure from the threat of new virus restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

US stocks drop lowest in two weeks amid stimulus worries
Oct 20, 2020 02:25 IST
Trump campaign urges change in debate topics but not rules
Oct 20, 2020 02:15 IST
Sack Kamal Nath from all posts: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi
Oct 20, 2020 01:58 IST
100 years of a Delhi education icon
Oct 20, 2020 02:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.