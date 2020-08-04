Sections
Home / Business News / US stocks edge higher as markets eye stimulus talks

US stocks edge higher as markets eye stimulus talks

Wall Street stocks inched higher early Tuesday after big gains in the prior session as markets eyed stimulus negotiations in Washington and brittle US-China relations.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:08 IST

By Agence France-Presse, New York

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (AFP photo)

Wall Street stocks inched higher early Tuesday after big gains in the prior session as markets eyed stimulus negotiations in Washington and brittle US-China relations.

Talks were ongoing between Republican and Democratic leaders on another round of relief funding to support the coronavirus-battered US economy. Supplemental unemployment benefits expired last week.

China accused the United States of “bullying” over popular video app TikTok after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure for its US operations to be sold to an American company.

Tensions over TikTok are the latest matter to exacerbate relations between the two economic superpowers.



About 40 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 26,684.13.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,299.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 10,938.30.

Among individual companies, Ford rose 2.0 percent after announcing that Jim Hackett would resign as chief executive and be replaced by longtime auto executive Jim Farley.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Locust situation grim along Indo-Pak border, some swarms may reach this month, says UN body and all the latest news
Aug 04, 2020 20:59 IST
MiG-23 on AMU campus put up for sale on OLX, varsity calls it mischief
Aug 04, 2020 20:57 IST
Revolutionary balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao dies at 77
Aug 04, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Aug 04, 2020 20:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.