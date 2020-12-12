Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Uttar Pradesh approves financial incentives for Samsung display factory

Uttar Pradesh approves financial incentives for Samsung display factory

Samsung is re-locating the factory to the state from China, the Uttar Pradesh administration said in a statement, a move that will help boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship drive to make India a manufacturing hub.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:24 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday said it will give financial incentives to South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co to set up a 48.25 billion rupee display factory (REUTERS)

India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday said it will give financial incentives to South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co to set up a 48.25 billion rupee ($654.36 million) display factory.

Samsung is re-locating the factory to the state from China, the Uttar Pradesh administration said in a statement, a move that will help boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship drive to make India a manufacturing hub.

India is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market with significant growth potential, which has driven companies such as Samsung to expand locally.

New Delhi earlier this year also approved financial incentives--under a $6.65 billion federal plan to boost domestic smartphone production--for 16 companies, including Samsung and top Apple suppliers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.



On Friday, Uttar Pradesh said Samsung will receive 7 billion rupees in financial benefits and will also get an exemption from a tax payable on the transfer of land for the factory.

Samsung had sought tax and other incentives from Uttar Pradesh for this smartphone display manufacturing plant, Reuters previously reported.

The unit, expected to create 510 direct jobs, is expected to be operational next year.

Samsung already operates one of the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturing plants in Uttar Pradesh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 493 trade apprentices engagement, 10th, 12th pass candidates can apply
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Sana Khan shares honeymoon pics from picturesque Gulmarg
by HT Entertainment Desk
Bengal: 3 shot after altercation over installing solar lamps
by Sreyasi Pal
Milind ’s bare-torso headstand in Kanchenjunga’s backdrop makes fans swoon
by Zarafshan Shiraz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.