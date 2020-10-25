Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Vedanta pays $476 million dividend before potential downgrade

Vedanta pays $476 million dividend before potential downgrade

The payout will also come as a relief for Vedanta’s minority shareholders,after the company didn’t pass on a previous dividend in May by Hindustan Zinc to them

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 14:45 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Mumbai

Vedanta Resources, which owns 50% in the Indian base metals producer, has around $2.9 billion in debt maturities due between April 2020 and March 2022, according to Moody’s (REUTERS)

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Indian commodities major will pay about $476 million in dividends to investors as a potential credit ratings downgrade looms at its parent Vedanta Resources Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd. approved a dividend of 9.50 rupees a share amounting to 35 billion rupees ($476 million), according to an exchange filing Saturday. The outflow follows $1.2 billion in payouts announced by cash cow unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd. earlier this week.

The payout will also come as a relief for Vedanta’s minority shareholders, after the company didn’t pass on a previous dividend in May by Hindustan Zinc to them.

The decision comes two weeks after the failure to delist Vedanta. That has curtailed the London-based holding company’s ability to easily access cash from its units and pare down elevated debt. Moody’s Investors Service put Vedanta Resources’s credit rating under review for a downgrade Tuesday, citing an increase in refinancing risk and significant funding needs at the holding company level following the collapse of the privatization bid.



Vedanta Resources, which owns 50% in the Indian base metals producer, has around $2.9 billion in debt maturities due between April 2020 and March 2022, according to Moody’s. This also includes some of the debt taken to privatize Vedanta Resources in 2018 by Volcan Investments Ltd., in which Agarwal and his family are the key shareholders, it said.

While the dividend payments and intercompany loans will be adequate for debt servicing over the next 12 months, “the significant reduction in cash at the subsidiaries in this scenario would make subsequent debt maturities, for example the $1 billion bond due in July 2022, more challenging” S&P Global said on Tuesday.

Vedanta Resources’s dollar bond maturing in 2024 surged 4.2 cents on the dollar Friday to 64.8 cents, the biggest jump since June, on optimism that the dividend payout will ease concerns regarding repayments of upcoming debt maturities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 14:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Curran removes Finch early
Oct 25, 2020 15:56 IST
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Oct 25, 2020 14:39 IST

latest news

DJ Doggo in the house: Watch dog ‘make’ music with its human
Oct 25, 2020 15:51 IST
US disease expert Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine verdict due by early December
Oct 25, 2020 15:49 IST
CSBC Bihar Police Constable result 2020 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in, check here
Oct 25, 2020 15:49 IST
Home chefs to cook up Navratri delight for Kanjaks amid pandemic
Oct 25, 2020 15:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.