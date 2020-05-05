Sections
Vistara sends senior employees on leave without pay for 4 days in May, June

Earlier, the airline sent its employees on compulsory leave without pay for three days between April 15 and April 30 as a measure to preserve jobs and conserve cash flow.

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:01 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vistara airline on Tuesday decided to send its senior employees on leave without pay for up to four days for the months of May and June as the airline battles the coronavirus crisis and the economic fallout resulting from a nationwide lockdown in place till May 17.

Soon after the lockdown was extended, the ban on domestic and international flight operations too was extended in line with it.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the foreign and domestic airlines will be informed about the opening of their operations in due course.

Earlier, the airline sent its employees on compulsory leave without pay for three days between April 15 and April 30 as a measure to preserve jobs and conserve cash flow. The lockdown at that point in time was set to end on May 3.



At the time, Vistara said it had to make the difficult decision of “further reducing our staff costs with the objective of preserving jobs”.

The exercise was carried out at three levels. The first grade was to take 3 days’ leave without pay, the next grade level had to take two days’ leave without pay and then the third grade had to take a day off with no pay.

On March 27, the airline had also introduced compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between April 1 and April 14 for the same set of senior employees.

