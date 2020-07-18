Sections
Home / Business News / Voda Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

In the last hearing on the AGR matter, the Supreme Court had said that private telecom companies including Vodafone Idea must come out with a reasonable payment plan and make some payment to “show their bonafide”.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:19 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Vodafone Idea was facing a staggering Rs 58,000 crore demand in overall statutory dues, after the apex court last year ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory liabilities. (REUTERS)

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore.

The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

“In line with the above, the company has yesterday (July 17, 2020) paid a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT (Department of Telecom) towards the AGR dues. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in 3 tranches,” the filing said.

With this, the company has paid an aggregate amount of Rs 7,854 crore towards the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, it added.



Vodafone Idea was facing a staggering Rs 58,000 crore demand in overall statutory dues, after the apex court last year ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory liabilities.

