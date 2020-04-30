Vodafone Idea gets tax refund of ₹733 crore

The latest judgement provides some relief to Vodafone Idea, which owes about Rs50,000 crore in licence fee and spectrum dues to the department of telecommunications. (REUTERS)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the government to refund ₹733 crore to Vodafone Idea Ltd in a tax case related to the year ended March 2015 for which assessment has been completed but dismissed the company’s plea seeking refunds of more than ₹2,100 crore for which scrutiny is pending.

The refund for assessment year 2014-15 has to be issued within four weeks, directed the top court division bench comprising Justices Uday Umesh Lalit and Vineet Saran, while hearing an appeal challenging a Delhi high court order of 14 December 2018 on tax refunds.

The high court had turned down an appeal filed by the company seeking a direction to the assessing officer for expeditious processing and issue of ₹4,759.74 crore refund for 2014-15 to 2017-18.

Still, the latest judgement provides some relief to Vodafone Idea, which owes about Rs50,000 crore in licence fee and spectrum dues to the department of telecommunications after the Supreme Court in October upheld the government’s definition of adjusted gross revenue, on which it calculates levies on telecom operators.

In the latest judgement, the top court upheld the high court’s order on withholding Vodafone Idea’s refunds pending scrutiny of assessments.

The court held that if an income tax return has been selected for detailed scrutiny in accordance with law, it shall not be necessary to process the return and grant refund to the taxpayer till the order is passed, according to Sumit Mangal, a partner at L&L Partners.

The apex court rejected the appeal filed by Vodafone Idea for refunds for assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17, said Sandeep Chilana, managing partner at Chilana & Chilana Law Offices.

“It is high time that the government looks at such long pending disputes with corporates and comes up with measures to resolve such litigations in a more efficient manner, especially in cases were huge amount of refunds are pending with the authorities,” said Chilana.

The court directed the income tax department to conclude the proceedings in respect of assessment year 2016-17 and 2017-18 as early as possible.

The company’s claim for a refund of Rs 1,355.51 crore for assessment year 2015-16 was rejected by the department in 2018 and instead a demand for Rs 582 crore in tax was raised against the telecom operator.

The company had initially claimed around Rs 2,100 crore for 2016-17 and 2017-18, which would be looked at by the tax department.

“This is sentimentally positive for Vodafone Idea as it is a cash-starved company and any little cash they get will help them stay afloat longer, but net-net there is no impact especially because with covid, there will be delayed recharges and this will hit their revenues,” said Himanshu Shah, an analyst at Dolat Capital Markets.