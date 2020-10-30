Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Vodafone Idea shares jump over 7 pc after Q2 earnings

Vodafone Idea shares jump over 7 pc after Q2 earnings

The stock rose by 6.44 per cent to Rs 8.92 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 7.18 per cent to Rs 8.95.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi

A hotel employee clears a table after Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular news conference in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday gained over 7 per cent after the company reported significant narrowing of losses to about Rs 7,218 crore for the September quarter, and said signs of recovery were visible with gradual improvement in economic activities.

The stock rose by 6.44 per cent to Rs 8.92 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 7.18 per cent to Rs 8.95.

The company’s losses in Q2 FY20 had been at a staggering Rs 50,921.9 crore after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

The gross revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, came in at about Rs 10,791 crore, marginally lower than the same period of the previous year.



The revenue was, however, 1.2 per cent higher when compared sequentially, and the company noted that the impact of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown has gradually started to ease.

Realisation measured in average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key metric for telecom firms -- improved to Rs 119 in Q2 FY21 from Rs 114 in the June quarter.

Its Q2 loss at Rs 7,218.2 crore was lower even on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The results came after market hours on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study
Oct 30, 2020 14:50 IST
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Oct 30, 2020 14:48 IST
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
Oct 30, 2020 14:35 IST
China focuses on building its own core tech as US curbs supply
Oct 30, 2020 13:15 IST

latest news

‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Oct 30, 2020 14:56 IST
China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet
Oct 30, 2020 14:52 IST
Ray Fisher says Justice League set saw ‘massive blowups, threats, coercion’
Oct 30, 2020 14:51 IST
Mumbai Police remove posters slamming Emmanuel Macron
Oct 30, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.