Vodafone Idea zooms 30 pc amid reports of Google investment interest

he investment in Vodafone Idea will pit the search giant against Facebook which has picked up a stake in Jio Platforms, the firm that houses India’s youngest but biggest telecom company - Reliance Jio.

Updated: May 29, 2020 11:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Alphabet Inc’s Google is looking to buy about 5 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. (Reuters)

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday zoomed nearly 30 per cent amid reports that tech titan Google was eyeing a minority stake in the British telecom group’s struggling India business.

Reacting to the reports, stock of the company rallied 29.89 per cent to Rs 7.56 on BSE.

On NSE, it rose sharply by 25 per cent to Rs 7.25. The investment in Vodafone Idea will pit the search giant against Facebook which has picked up a stake in Jio Platforms, the firm that houses India’s youngest but biggest telecom company - Reliance Jio.

Alphabet Inc’s Google is looking to buy about 5 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.



Both companies refused to comment.

The move assumes significance as Vodafone Idea -- where Vodafone holds just over 45 per cent stake -- is staring at nearly Rs 58,000 crore in unpaid statutory dues. The BSE, meanwhile, has sought clarification from Vodafone Idea with reference to report.

