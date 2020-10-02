Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal

Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal

Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, along with investors TDR Capital will acquire a majority of Asda, while Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat of the board, the parties said in a joint statement issued Friday. Details of the deal weren’t released.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:45 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

Asda has seen its fortunes improve during the pandemic, with shoppers stocking up on extra groceries. (Bloomberg file photo)

Retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British chain of supermarkets, Asda, to the investors behind an international group of gas stations and food shops in a deal that values the company at 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion).

Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, along with investors TDR Capital will acquire a majority of Asda, while Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat of the board, the parties said in a joint statement issued Friday. Details of the deal weren’t released.

The agreement comes more than a year after regulators rejected UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s bid to acquire Asda amid concerns the merged company would have too big a share of the country’s market. Asda has seen its fortunes improve during the pandemic, with shoppers stocking up on extra groceries.

The new owners pledged that Asda would remain based in the English city of Leeds, and committed to keeping prices low amid tough economic conditions and potential new tariffs on EU-imported foods following Brexit.

The Issa Brothers are the founders of Euro Garages, which has more than 6,000 gas stations and convenience stores in Europe, North America and Australia. The company partners with brands such as Starbucks, Burger King and KFC at its larger outlets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
Oct 02, 2020 18:57 IST
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
Oct 02, 2020 18:59 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
Oct 02, 2020 19:05 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Fans decode it is Pavitra Punia in new promo clip
Oct 02, 2020 19:09 IST
Priyanka Chopra unveils cover page of her memoir Unfinished
Oct 02, 2020 19:07 IST
Taapsee Pannu is a strident voice in turbulent times, says Anupama Chopra
Oct 02, 2020 19:07 IST
Man plays ghatam, video gets nearly 17 million views
Oct 02, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.