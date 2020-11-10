Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Whatsapp rolls out new shopping button

Whatsapp rolls out new shopping button

According to Mashable, the shopping button does not bring in any new functionality to the table but it simply makes the process of discovering product catalogues easier. The button, which looks like a storefront icon, will replace the call button within conversations

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

The users will still be able to place voice or video calls in the application. (REUTERS)

In a bid to make the shopping experience easier for customers, WhatsApp Business is introducing the new shopping button.

According to Mashable, the shopping button does not bring in any new functionality to the table but it simply makes the process of discovering product catalogues easier. The button, which looks like a storefront icon, will replace the call button within conversations.

However, the users will still be able to place voice or video calls in the application.

With this new tweak, WhatsApp believes that the customers will be able to discover products easily. While this might seem like a simple change, the new addition is a sign of future development. Recently, Facebook announced that it will soon bring in-app shopping to WhatsApp.

As reported by Mashable, the launch of in-app shopping will make it tremendously easier for customers to purchase goods right from the application. Although, it is not clear as to when this will happen, teasers shared by WhatsApp indicate that users might not have to wait too long for the upcoming feature.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Nov 10, 2020 15:20 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Nov 10, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

HT Codeathon: Coding a vital skill set for 21st century
Nov 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Whatsapp rolls out new shopping button
Nov 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Leopard skin seized in Kolkata; two arrested
Nov 10, 2020 15:55 IST
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Nov 10, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.